North West Is More Interested In Her Sandwich Than Meeting Miley Cyrus: Adorable Video

When food’s involved, not even Miley Cyrus can hold North West’s attention! In a hilarious exchange caught on vid, the 4 yo seemed totally unimpressed with the star. Watch!

North West, 4, proved this past weekend that she cannot be bothered when enjoying a good meal! Coming face-to-face with none other than Miley Cyrus, 25, the youngster barely batted an eyelash, and it was all because she was too consumed with eating a sandwich! In a video posted by the popular Instagram account Nori’s Black Book, North can be seen at LA’s March For Our Lives. While there, Miley comes up to Kim Kardashian, 37, who’s standing alongside a snacking North. The footage shows Miley and Kim hugging as Kim encourages her daughter to say hi.

North, however, has no interest in the celebrity before her, and continues munching away. LOL, kids! Leave it to North to totally be unfazed with meeting a megastar, right? Of course Kim just smiles in the video, and Miley doesn’t appear to be rattled at all, but we have a feeling Nori may look back at the clip one day and wonder why she passed on the opportunity to meet Miley. But yet again, we’re sure these two will cross paths again! Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian-West family.

North attended the March 24 march along with her mom and Kanye West, 40. Kim shared with her fans how excited she was to have her daughter be able to attend and be part of history. “What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak,” Kim wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Kanye carrying North on his shoulders to give her a better view of the march.

“Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever. I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday and meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking and I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up and vote to protect our children.”

In an earlier tweet, the reality star added, “I hope North remembers this forever.”