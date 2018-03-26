‘Shahs Of Sunset’s Lilly Ghalichi Expecting 1st Child With Husband — See Adorable Baby Bump

Lilly Ghalichi’s pregnant with her 1st child! To announce the exciting news, the former ‘Shahs of Sunset’ star & her hubby, Dara Mir, shared a super cute bump pic!

Lilly Ghalichi, 34, and Dara Mir are starting a family together! The former reality star revealed the happy news via Instagram on March 25, and she and Dara clearly could not be more thrilled. After all, the two have only been married for 10 months so obviously having kids was a high priority for them! Even sweeter, they announced the big news with a sweet first-baby-bump photo. Click here to see pics of celebrities’ gorgeous baby bumps.

“Baby (and Daddy’s lol) first makeup party!! 💄🎉 Thrilled to announce my husband and I are expecting our first child 👼,” Lilly wrote on the gram. “❤️I have shared so many different stages of my life with you all, from starting my first business, to being on a television show, heartbreaks, finding my true love- and now, I get to share the most special chapter of all with you, motherhood.” Aw! In the accompanying image, Lilly and Dara can be seen sitting on a bed — Lilly on her husband’s lap. The Shahs of Sunset alum is rocking a form-fitting black turtleneck dress as she cradles her tiny belly.

Just one day later, Lilly posted another bump pic, this time sharing multiple images that seemed to be part of an informal maternity photo shoot. In the shots, the makeup guru is wearing a yellow velvet maxi dress featuring a low-cut neckline and thigh-high split. “Pregnancy is the most profound experience and has shown me the true strength of women. ❤️,” she captioned the gallery. “For Women to be treated as anything but equal, and having a girl desired any less than having a boy is completely ridiculous given that women are the creators of all life, and sacrifice so much for the lives they create. I can only hope my daughters will live in a World one day where women everywhere are respected and valued equally as men.”

Her captioned prompted some fans to think she’s pregnant with twin girls. “woowww twins😍😍😍😍,” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “Twin girls?!💕” Lilly and Dara tied the knot back in May 2017 with a lavish ceremony in Beverly Hills. The two got engaged in August 2016 after dating for several months. Congrats again, Lilly and Dara!