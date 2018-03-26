Lauren Jauregui Poses Almost Naked For ‘Playboy’ & Says How Her Solo Music Is ‘Different’ Than 5H

Now that members of Fifth Harmony are trying their hand at solo careers, Lauren Jauregui is opening up about what’s ahead for her….AND posing nearly nude in ‘Playboy’!

With the members of Fifth Harmony embarking on solo careers, Lauren Jauregui is already laser focused on what she wants for her future. She appeared on songs in 2017 alongside such artists as Halsey (“Strangers”), and Marian Hill (“Back to Me”), and DJ Steve Aoki (“All Night”) and also has the 2018 hit alongside her boyfriend rapper Ty Dolla $ign with “In Your Phone.” Now it’s time for the 21-year-old to shine on her own and that means a world of new possibilities. “Right now, I’m just exploring myself and getting in touch with myself creatively,” Lauren tells Playboy in a new interview.

Along with her sit-down, she posed for a series of racy pics for the men’s mag. While she doesn’t get completely naked, she sure comes close in see-through lace black lingerie and nude mesh bodysuit. She’s already booked her first post 5H touring gig, opening for Halsey’s summer 2018 world tour leg of Latin America. Lauren also just appeared onstage with Steve at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami on March 23 to perform their hit “All Night,” establishing her presence onstage without three other ladies along side of her. That came just four days after the girl group announced their hiatus, so she’s making her solo presence known fast!

Lauren wants to open herself up to all genres of music moving forward, telling the publication. “To be real, I don’t want to give myself boundaries.” She’s influenced by EDM, alt-tock and Latin music, especially the kind that comes from her Cuban roots. “It’s definitely different than my work with Fifth Harmony. It’s me,” she says of her upcoming material. While she doesn’t have enough songs to put out her own LP yet, she’s got a solid enough set to be a top star’s opening act. While ex-bandmate Camila Cabello, 21, will be Taylor Swift‘s opening act for her upcoming reputation stadium tour, Lauren opening for Halsey is a pretty impressive feat considering she doesn’t have a full album of her own like Camila does.

You can read Lauren’s full interview with Playboy, here. We’re totally looking forward to her new music because everything she’s released with collaborators so far has been FIRE! She could be the next breakout solo member of the band after Camila’s dramatic exit at the end of 2016.