Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Different Person In These Makeup By Mario Collab Pics

Kim got another hair makeover! We are loving her light brown highlights in these new KKW Beauty images — see her major makeover and what’s coming from her beauty line below!

Kim Kardashian, 37, continues to re-invent herself! She’s been blonde, she’s rocked neon pink hair, and now she’s rocking light brown locks in these new campaign images for her collaboration with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. “10 years ago when we met I never dreamed we would be launching our own products together!,” Kim wrote on Instagram. “@makeupbymario has taught me everything I know about make up! I’m so proud of this collection of our favorite eye shadows and lips! Stay tuned…. KKW X MARIO.” We can’t wait to see everything! We love Mario and how far he has come. Kim’s chestnut tresses are super pretty. Her caramel lips and dramatically lined eyes are strong and sexy!

Mario posted a similar message of gratitude on Instagram on March 25, “10 years ago, on April 5th, 2008 I met @kimkardashian on a cover shoot. I almost didn’t take the job because I had to work at Fox that afternoon where I did makeup for the anchors on the weekends for extra $. At this point I had been a makeup artist for 8 years in NYC, honing my craft, building my portfolio and paying my dues. Retail, weddings, editorial, TV, personal clients, assisting. I began working with some singers and actresses around this time & then I met Kim and began to work with her often. The idea of a reality star at the time was new…. I had an agent who demanded that I stop working with Kim immediately. They said I would ruin my career and my career would end within a year or 2. That all of my hard work and struggles until then would be for nothing… I chose to stick with Kim because it felt right in my heart. She was hard working, loyal and sweet. She kept me insanely busy. She appreciated me and my artistry and I had too much respect for her…..The past decade with Kim has been incredible. We’ve grown together, set trends, inspired and impacted an industry along the way.”

The release date of this new line has a very special meaning to the duo. Mario wrote, “Through all her milestones and achievements and through her rise to global superstardom she has taken me along the way and impacted my life greatly, helping me to achieve unparalleled success of my own as a celebrity makeup artist. I am so excited to finally announce that on April 5, 2018 — exactly 10 years to the day we met, our #KKWxMARIO collaboration with @kkwbeauty will launch! Turn on notifications for the very first reveal tomorrow! #KKWxMARIO.”

See more pics of Kim and Mario in the gallery attached!