Kim Kardashian Slammed For Photoshop Again After Posting Sexy New Photos In One-Piece Bathing Suit

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to post new pics with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and some users accused her of using photoshop once again.

Kim Kardashian, 37, wasn’t met with a great response when she took to Twitter to post some gorgeous photos of herself in a sexy black one-piece bathing suit with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic on Mar. 26. After being called out for photoshopping a previous photo she posted on Mar. 24, Twitter users accused her of doing the same with this photo. One user replied to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s post with an exaggerated altered version of the same photo making Kim and Mario’s bodies look gigantic. One user tweeted, “airbrushing at its finest” while another simply asked, “Is this photoshopped too?!”

The photos in question were taken to promote Kim’s makeup collaboration with Mario and the brunette beauty looks amazing in them. “10 years ago when we met I never dreamed we would be launching our own products together! I’m so proud of this collection of our favorite eye shadows and lips! Stay tuned…. KKW X MARIO,” Kim captioned the post. Kim also posted a tweet explaining that she learned everything she knows about makeup from Mario and they put a lot of heart and soul in the new collab. The collection will be released on Apr. 5 and like Kim’s other collections, it’s sure to be a huge hit.

Although Kim’s new pics caused controversy on Twitter, the mom-of-three doesn’t seem too fazed. She’s known for posting all kinds of sexy pics of herself and that doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Whether she’s posing for professional photos or sharing a snapshot of herself looking stylish in candid photos, Kim definitely loves showing off her beauty.

10 years ago when we met I never dreamed we would be launching our own products together! I’m so proud of this collection of our favorite eye shadows and lips! Stay tuned…. KKW X MARIO pic.twitter.com/MCpDpnMKFv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 26, 2018

pic.twitter.com/vZjTMofjj2 — People but with small head (@shegotsmallhead) March 26, 2018

With Kim’s body confidence and strength, she’s sure to make an impression for a long time!