Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Secret To Their Long-Lasting Marriage: ‘Lots Of Sex’
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are going on 22 years of marriage, and their secret is simple — They keep it sexy, literally! Here’s how they keep the spark alive after two decades together!
Kelly Ripa, 47, and Mark Consuelos, 46, continue flaunt their model relationship. — Whether it’s PDA posts on social media, revealing their sexy pet names for one another or simply bragging about each other’s good looks, these two are here to stay and we know why! While the couple — who will celebrate 22 years of marriage this May — are madly in love, it’s their vibrant and active sex life that solidifies their relationship. “The secret to Mark and Kelly’s lasting marriage is that they still really love each other. Their chemistry together is hotter now than when they first fell in love, and they have lots of sex too,” a source close to Ripa tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have a happy, playful, and healthy sex life. Mark is a really passionate guy and Kelly is a passionate woman, which is why she fell for him when they met.”