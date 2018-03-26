Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Secret To Their Long-Lasting Marriage: ‘Lots Of Sex’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are going on 22 years of marriage, and their secret is simple — They keep it sexy, literally! Here’s how they keep the spark alive after two decades together!

Kelly Ripa, 47, and Mark Consuelos, 46, continue flaunt their model relationship. — Whether it’s PDA posts on social media, revealing their sexy pet names for one another or simply bragging about each other’s good looks, these two are here to stay and we know why! While the couple — who will celebrate 22 years of marriage this May — are madly in love, it’s their vibrant and active sex life that solidifies their relationship. “The secret to Mark and Kelly’s lasting marriage is that they still really love each other. Their chemistry together is hotter now than when they first fell in love, and they have lots of sex too,” a source close to Ripa tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have a happy, playful, and healthy sex life. Mark is a really passionate guy and Kelly is a passionate woman, which is why she fell for him when they met.”

While Ripa and Consuelos rule the bedroom, that’s not the only thing to credit for their successful romance. The insider explains that the host and actor put in equal and mutual effort, so there’s never a time when someone is pulling more weight than the other. “They both work hard to look good for one another and the effort pays off. — Their mutual attraction has never dwindled,” the source revealed. “Despite their demanding careers and having a family, they always prioritize one another and make time for each other. As a result of all the hard work, they are still a happy couple!”

The happy couple recently escaped the cold NYC weather, for some well deserved R&R on a tropical getaway. Both Ripa and Consuelos shared numerous photos of one another, where he gushed over her rock hard abs and sultry bikini bod . “Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave,” Consuelos captioned a photo of a bikini-clad Ripa , standing in the ocean on March 25. The “sexy one” herself even shared a snap of a shirtless Consuelos in the pool. “Comin up for air,” she wrote, adding, “#nofilter.” Ripa also shard a selfie of her hubby with the caption, “#daddy”.

And, if you thought that was too hot to handle, then you’ll get a kick out of this one. — Kelly once bragged about Mark’s junk on Instagram! In early-mid March a troll on IG commented on a photo Ripa posted of her husband writing, “Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are.” And, Ripa hit back with thee most epic response, writing, “He’s tall where it counts, babe.” — Now, that’s what we call a clap back!