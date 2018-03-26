Katy Perry & Taylor Swift: 7 Times The Rivals Dressed Exactly Alike Amid Their Feud

Katy and Taylor have certainly had their differences — but they also have similarities, especially with their wardrobes! Check out 7 times these two dressed exactly alike!

Katy Perry, 33, and Taylor Swift, 28, are two of the world’s most revolutionary pop singers! These two have had some bad blood in the past, but it looks like if they can agree on one thing — it’s style! These two have been seen wearing very similar outfits on multiple occasion and we’re totally here for it… and maybe a reunion should be in the works sometime soon!? We’ll keep our fingers and toes crossed! Speaking of, Katy did have some nice things to say about Taylor on American Idol, so maybe a friendly reunion isn’t totally out of the cards for these two!

Anyway, back to fashion — Katy and Taylor have both performed in patriot attire. What better way to show love for your country than to dress like a literal American flag? In 2013, both singers decided to take their love for America on stage and perform in patriotic dresses. Katy performed at the Kids Inaugural Concert in a blue skirt with white stars and a red and white belt — cute! Taylor opted for a short red, white and blue dress with a long cape and a mini Uncle Sam hat while performing at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show — love it!

These two also LOVE gold! But then again, who doesn’t!? Katy wore a super shiny gold tight dress to the 2010 Grammy Nominations concert and was glowing for sure! Taylor also took a stab at the shiny gold trend and wore a tight strapless gold gown to the 2013 American Music Awards and looked glam AF! The two singers also share a love for two pieced crop outfits! Katy performed in a shiny metallic crop top and skater skirt with a vampy lip which had her looking fab. Taylor was seen out and about in an all white similar outfit, and paired it with some nude pumps, a Prada bag, and her signature red lip — classy!

