He’s single and showing off those abs! Justin Bieber took off his shirt during a solo hike after once again splitting from Selena Gomez.



Justin Bieber, 24, doesn’t mind showing off his skin in the sunshine. That’s exactly what he was spotted doing on Sunday, March 25 in Los Angeles while hiking a trail in the hills. Justin’s shaggy blonde hair was down, wavy and pushed back by the wind as his tattoo-covered abdomen could be seen from a mile away. Though Justin did wear a white t-shirt to start the kick, by the time he was done he was carrying it in his hands to return home. He paired the shirt with black shorts — and it’s possible he wore the very same shorts the day before.

How do we know, you ask? Well, that’s because on Saturday, March 24, Justin hit up a local soccer game with his friends. For the soccer game, Justin wore a white jersey with black accents over a pair of black shorts with ride stripes on the side. The shorts are nearly identical to the ones he wore while hiking! Hopefully he’s either really quick with doing his laundry or he has more than one pair. That’s a lot of exercise in two days for just one pair of shirts, right?

Sadly, there was no sign of Selena Gomez as she and Justin remain on a “hiatus” from their whirelw0od entrance, but if Jelena has taught us anything it’s that we definitely haven’y6 seen then together fo r aling time!