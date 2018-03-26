‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Premieres First S4 Trailer: Get Ready For Morgan’s Arrival

Finally! We have our first trailer for season four of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ which includes a lengthy look at how Morgan is crossing over from ‘The Walking Dead’.



Are you ready to return to the world of Fear The Walking Dead? Well, you’re in luck! Starting on Sunday, April15 at 10pm ET on AMC we’ll be getting brand new episodes as season four premieres with Morgan’s (Lennie James) crossover event. How exciting! The premiere episode is set to air right after after the season eight finale of The Walking Dead which airs at 9pm ET. Even better than that? We finally have the first full look at season four with this action-packed trailer for Fear The Walking Dead!

The trailer dropped at midnight on Sunday, March 25 EXCLUSIVELY on the Talking Dead. Here’s the full synopsis for season four of Fear The Walking Dead: In Season 4, we will see the world of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family through new eyes — the eyes of Morgan Jones, who is joining the story from the world of The Walking Dead. The characters’ immediate pasts mix with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes and threats. They fight for each other, against each other and against a legion of the dead to somehow build an existence against the crushing pressure of lives coming apart. There will be darkness and light; terror and grace; and the heroic, mercenary and craven, all crashing together toward a new reality for Fear the Walking Dead.

As you can see, the cast of Fear The Walking Dead has expanded by more than just Morgan. Maggie Grace, Garrett Dillahunt, and Jenna Elfman will also be joining the fourth season — but will any of them make it to season five? Don’t forget to tune in to the season finale of The Walking Dead and season premiere of Fear The Walking Dead on Sunday, April 15. It’s sure to be one for the history books!