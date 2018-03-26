Chrissy Teigen Thinks She Knows Who Bit Beyonce — ‘She Is The Worst’ & It’s Not Gwyneth Paltrow

Detective Chrissy Teigen, at your service! Chrissy thinks she’s solved the mystery of who once bit Beyonce’s face, and she’s not a fan. See what she had to say on Twitter!

Like the rest of us, Chrissy Teigen was enraptured by Tiffany Haddish‘s insane GQ interview, in which she described a wild party where a woman BIT Beyonce‘s face. She really said that! Tiffany declined to name the biter, only saying that she was an actress and was probably on drugs. Well, that doesn’t narrow things down at all! Chrissy went down a rabbit hole on Twitter after reading the interview and determined that she actually knows who did it.

Sadly, Chrissy wouldn’t throw us a bone and even hint at the alleged offender’s name. She simply tweeted, “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst.” Ohhhhh our minds are running wild! Who could it be? Chrissy’s followers immediately thought of one person: Gwyneth Paltrow! Wait — but aren’t Bey and Jay-Z best friends with Gwyneth and her ex-husband, Chris Martin? Chrissy immediately shot that down, though, saying, “no I love her!”

For some reason, her followers guessed that it could be Lena Dunham after that. So far, Chrissy hasn’t responded to that theory. Can you imagine how crazy that party must have been?

I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

no I love her! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Tiffany’s story about the fateful December 2017 party is one of the most riveting things we’ve ever read. The biter was apparently the same woman who got a little too close to Jay, pissing off Bey. “There was this actress there,” Tiffany said, “that’s just, like, doing the mostest. … She bit Beyoncé in the face! So Beyoncé stormed away, and went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch– ‘ and snatched him,” Tiffany added. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyonce’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’”

Nope! Tiffany added that she very thoughtful offered the beat up the offender for Beyonce, but Bey declined. She told Tiffany, “don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.” Good god, we cannot wait until Beyonce speaks out about this — or if Chrissy reveals their identity first!