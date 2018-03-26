Chris Brown Addresses Ex Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz’s Romance: Has He Finally Moved On?

Chris Brown decided to share his thoughts on a new photo of his ex Karrueche Tran with her new man! Check out what he had to say!

Chris Brown might be the poster boy for individuals struggling to let significant others go! He has a habit chasing exes, both figuratively and literally, long after relationships have come to an end. However, we’re starting to think the 28-year-old performer has been doing some serious growing! The Shade Room shared a sexy photo on their Instagram of his ex Karrueche Tran, 29, and her man, NFL player Victor Cruz, 31, walking down a sidewalk together. That’s when Chris did the unexpected — he gave the couple his seal of approval!

“They look really good together,” he wrote. He followed that up with a praying hands emoji. As you can probably imagine, Chris’ comment was heavily praised by fans arguing he’s really changed over the years. However, amid the new pregnancy rumors surrounding Rihanna and her rumored BF Hassan Jameel, we’re hearing that Chris is going ballistic!

“Chris is furious over the latest Rihanna pregnancy rumors,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Every time Chris hears about Rihanna possibly being pregnant, he gets really bothered and totally freaks out. Chris has a lot of love for Rihanna and he always wanted to be the one to have a family with her. It makes him emotional to hear that she could be having someone else’s baby. Chris has always felt that one day things might workout between them, so if the rumors turn out to be true, he will be heartbroken.” Well, no one said growth happens overnight! We’re still applauding Chris’ effort to move forward concerning Karrueche!