Cardi B’s Debut Album Finally Has A Cover & It’s Fierce AF — See Her Lick Her Lips In Sexy Pic

At last! Cardi B’s debut album cover has been revealed, and it’s too hot to handle. Check it out here!

Happy Monday! After much anticipation, Cardi B, 25, has officially released the cover of her debut album, which is dropping on April 6. “My album cover!!! LADIES AND GENTS! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week!!!!!!” Cardi captioned the Instagram on March 26. The art, which features a blonde Cardi in a checkered ensemble, is the best thing we’ve seen all day. And sticking to her ultra seductive persona, Cardi is pictured licking her lips. So fierce, right? Her fans quickly commented their approval with messages like, “ITS F**KING LITTTT” and “I’m so excited!!!!” It’s been a big year for the Grammy nominated artist, and we can’t wait to bless our ears with her new music!

However, the album cover release comes at quite an interesting time. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has yet to confirm or deny her alleged pregnancy, and we’re starting to think the album cover might be a distraction. If you recall, TMZ reported on March 15, that Cardi is about 6 months along. And although she’s kept quiet on the matter, her wardrobe is telling us otherwise. At the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Cardi opted for a red tulle dress that conveniently covered her stomach area. Pretty sneaky, right? If she is pregnant, this would be her first child with her beau Offset.

Interestingly, she’s still set to preform at this year’s Coachella music festival, so I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for her new album, and we can’t wait to see her career reach new heights. Don’t be surprised if you hear her new album on the radio very soon. Check out her the cover above!