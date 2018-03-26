Brad Pitt Now Seeing His 6 Kids Several Times A Week — Inside Their Private Time Together

Brad Pitt is now seeing his kids regularly and, according to a new report, he & his children are getting along better than ever before! Get the inside details here.

Nearly a year & a half after his split from Angelina Jolie, 42, went public, not much has changed priority-wise for Brad Pitt, 54. The star is still very focused on his shared children with Angie and, apparently, things have never been better between the actor and his youngsters! While Brad reportedly doesn’t see the kids every single day, he has been spending time with them regularly, which has apparently brought him tons of happiness! Angie and Brad share six kids together: 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Click here to see adorable pics of the Jolie-Pitt kids then and now.

“Dating hasn’t been a priority because Brad wants to spend more time with the children,” a source for ET told the publication. “He has been working on himself. Brad has been spending a lot of time learning to play guitar and hanging with musician friends.” When he’s with the kids though, they’re 100 percent his main focus, according to the publication, and he wouldn’t have it any other way! “The children continue to live with Angelina full-time, but they visit Brad at his house a few days a week,” the site’s insider added. “They don’t spend full days with him, just a few hours, and they’re either accompanied by bodyguards or their nannies.”

Brad has apparently been so consumed with making sure his kids are doing well, that dating has even been put on the back burner in some respects. “He loves those kids,” the source continued. “They have been and always will be his first priority.” That doesn’t mean the actor isn’t dating at ALL though. In fact, while he’s reportedly not interested in anything serious right now, he has been seeing women from time to time.

“He’s very private about who he’s seeing, but he does continue to casually date,” ET‘s source said. “The women he sees are not in the public eye.” For the time being, Brad wants to make sure his relationships stay out of the public eye too. “He invites his dates over to his house and never takes women out in public. While it’s been a year and a half [after their split], it still feels too soon to him,” the source explained. Either way though, Brad is happy that he continues to have his children in his life!