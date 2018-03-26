Anastacia, 49, Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction: Skirt Lifts Up To Reveal Butt, Crotch & More

Oops! Anastacia had a little mishap when her dress lifted up and flashed the entire audience while dancing on Italy’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ over the weekend. See the wild pics here!

Anastacia, 49, danced the night away with professional dancer Maykel Fonts during an appearance on Italy’s Strictly Come Dancing this weekend and she showed off a little more than she may have intended! The musician had a major wardrobe malfunction during one lift in her salsa dance number when her red and gold flapper style dress lifted up exposing the font and back of her flesh colored underwear! The talented star didn’t let the mishap take away from the performance though and appeared to have the time of her life throughout. SEE THE PICS BELOW!

Anastacia’s high energy appearance on the dancing competition show was part of a Dancer for a Night segment in which celebrities compete in one appearance for scores. The blonde beauty first competed with dancer Brendan Cole on the U.K. version of the show back in 2016 and her results, which caused a highly emotional exit, caused a lot of controversy. With Brendan, she was voted in the bottom two to complete in the dance-off in Week 2 but she was advised by a doctor that she couldn’t compete due to an injury she got during the performance on the previous day. The show ended up selecting the competitor with the higher number of votes from the audience, which a lot of people disagreed with.

Despite her past with the show, Anastacia was full of appreciation for her appearance this time around. She took to Instagram on Mar. 25 to post a pic with her partner Maykel and thanked him with lots of gratitude. “Thank you @maykel_fonts all your hard work and a fun exciting routine. When learning to dance it takes a patient, kind, enthusiastic teacher. I felt you truly love helping others learn to dance. I wish the best for you and until we meet again my friend,” her sweet caption read.

With hard work and fun, we think Anastacia gave it her all and wardrobe malfunction or not, she definitely rocked the house!