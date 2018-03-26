‘American Idol’ Live Blog: Hollywood Week Begins & The Competition Is Heating Up

Are you ready for Hollywood Week? Well, if you’re not, get ready! The contestants are competing for a spot in the ‘American Idol’ top 24. Follow along with our live blog of the March 26 episode!

It’s the place where dreams come true! It’s time for Hollywood Week on American Idol! The contestants are going to give it their all once again, and the pressure is on. If they don’t survive Hollywood Week, they’re going home. Layla Spring, 16, is up first and brings that country spunk once again. Alyssa Raghu, 15, belts out Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings” with her dad watching in the audience. Goat farmer Trevor McBane, 22, croons for the judges, and Katy Perry can’t help but smile over his performance. Caleb Lee Hutchinson, 18, is the last of the first group to perform. His country twang is so soothing! The judges now have to decide the fate of the first group of 10. Trevor, Alyssa, Layla, and Caleb all make it through to the group round!

The next group starts off with Noah Davis, 18. He totally slays his performance, and the judges are all about it. Next up are the Sposato brothers, both 17. Milo is up first, and he brings so much soul to his performance. He’s followed by Julian, who doesn’t feel so great about his performance. Noah, Milo, and three others move on, but Milo’s brother does not. Kenedee Rittenhouse, 19, Joshua Ward, 16, and Kristyn Harris, 23, don’t make it to the next round, but they vow not to give up on their dreams.

The carefree and confident Catie Turner, 17, performs for the judges and brings all that fire she had in her audition. Her voice is so powerful. Her best pal Zach D’Onofrio, 17, performs right after Catie and belts out a Michael Buble classic. Catie stays in the competition, but Zach does not. Even though she’s happy to make it through to the next round, she’s super bummed about Zach. They both shed a lot of tears over it! Zach’s American Idol journey may not be continuing, but his friendship with Catie sure will!

Maddie Poppe, 20, mesmerizes the crowd during her incredible performance. Cade Foehner, 21, is up next and makes us swoon with his amazing vocals. That rasp, though! It’s no surprise that they both make it to the next round! College student Jonny Brenns, 18, trades his guitar for a keyboard this time around. He’s got a Shawn Mendes vibe, don’t you think? Jonny is so good. And guess what, his journey is continuing!

Both Jurnee, 18, and Dennis Lorenzo, 26, have spouses that couldn’t be with them during Hollywood Week. They perform their hearts out for the judges, and it pays off. They’re moving on! Katy’s audition crush, Trevor Holmes, 27, is back with his girlfriend! Trevor kills it once again and will head to the group round. David Francisco, 26, performs for the judges without his crutches. His fiancee watches from backstage. Unfortunately, he doesn’t make it to the next round, but he knows everything happens for a reason. But the competition is just beginning. It’s time for the group rounds!

The first group sets the bar incredibly high for the rest. Katy, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie all give them a standing ovation! Shannon, Michael, Courtney, and Thaddius all make it through. The next groups don’t exactly get off to the best starts. The pressure is getting to them. Marcio Donaldson, 28, and Maddie Zahm, 19, are in the same group. They have to get on the same page and work together to make sure they are at their best. Their group performs “Stayin’ Alive.” Maddie forgets the lyrics, but she makes it work. Cesley Parrish, 16, Maddie, and Marcio are all asked to step forward, and they’re told they made it to the next round. The final member of the group does not.

