‘The Walking Dead’: Is [SPOILER] Next To Die Before S8 Ends?

Sadly, it’s looking like another one of our beloved ‘The Walking Dead’ characters is about to bite it. Spoilers ahead!



Spoiler alert! If you are not caught up on season eight of The Walking Dead and don’t want to be spoiled, you should stop reading right now. That’s it, you’ve been warned! So, it’s looking like Tara (Alanna Masterson) is going to die next before The Walking Dead‘s eighth season comes to an end. In the Sunday, March 25 episode, Tara was struck by one of the arrows fired by the Saviors. As you might remember, the Saviors covered all of their weapons with walker guts before attacking the Hilltop so that anyone who was struck would become infected without being bit. Unfortunately for everyone at the Hilltop, it worked.

After Tara is struck by the arrow she refers to it as just a “scratch” and seems perfectly fine. But when the injured die in their sleep overnight and launch a full walker attack on the sleeping people of the Hilltop, all hell breaks loose. Once everyone realizes what’s happening, they have to break the news to Tara… but to be honest, she seems perfectly fine. She doesn’t look ill or feverish like everyone else usually does, and when they tell her what’s going on all she says is “okay.” Hmm.

While Tara’s fate remains unknown, we did lose one longtime character: Tobin (Jason Douglas). Unfortunately for the man who helped defend Alexandria so many times, he was one of the first to turn after being struck during the attack. Even worse? It was his ex-girlfriend, Carol (Melissa McBride), who had to put him down.