T.I. Posts Cute Clip Of Baby Heiress Rocking Out To ’Trap Muzik’: ‘The Pre-Birthday Turn Is Up’

T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Heiress is about to turn 2! Check out their video marking the occasion!

T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris‘, 42, youngest child, Heiress, is about to turn 2 and the proud couple captured the fun leading up to the celebration with a new clip! In it, their precious daughter happily bops to her dad’s music in the car while enjoying a sucker. “Who is this?” Tiny asks her and she answers, “Daddy.” So sweet! Tip posted the video along with this caption: “Ok so…who’s feeding my baby blow-pops & Trap Muzik??? It’s obvious The pre-Birthday Turn is UP.” Love it!

This is hardly the first time Tiny or her main man have shared clips of Heiress. On March 6, the songstress decided to show her fans and followers just how bright her little one is! She shared a clip in which she asks Heiress to bring her certain alphabet letters off the floor one by one — and she does it flawlessly! “While I’m celebrating @officialxscape #Xscap3 new ep I had to take a small break & celebrate my smart baby @heiressdharris,” Tiny captioned the amazing clip. “She wow’s me everyday with something new! My Sunshine.” See loads more precious family moments from T.I. and Tiny right here!

We should note that back in February, we got some juicy details on what the couple has planned for her birthday! “Heiress turns 2 next month and that’s the next big milestone Tip and Tiny are planning to celebrate,” a friend of Tiny’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are going to throw a big party in Atlanta and invite all their family and friends. Heiress is old enough now to really understand the whole thing — the presents and the games and all that — so Tiny and Tip are going all out, they’re so excited to see her reaction.” Cannot. Wait.