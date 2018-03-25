Stormy Daniels Claims Thug Threatened Her & ‘Beautiful’ Daughter If She Didn’t ‘Leave Trump Alone’

Stormy Daniels said during her ’60 Minutes’ interview that, after talking about her alleged affair with Donald Trump, a man warned her that ‘something’ bad might happen to her if she didn’t ‘forget the story.’

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out,” Stormy Daniels, 39, said while talking with Anderson Cooper during her March 25 interview on 60 Minutes, according to the New York Post. Stormy was recounting about an supposed incident that happened in 2011, after she told her story about the alleged affair with President Donald Trump, 71, to a sister publication of In Touch magazine.

A few weeks afterward, she claims she was approached by a man while she was in Las Vegas. “And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.’ Stormy was so frightened by this alleged threat, that she was afraid she would drop her daughter. She never saw the mystery man again, though she said she would “instantly” recognize the thug who made such a bold threat. Stormy also said she was so scared that she never reported this alleged incident to the police, per Deadline, and who could blame her?

Previously, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that Trump’s legal team of allegedly “engaging in thuggish behavior, threats, intimidation, and hiding the money trail.” Adding that Stormy was allegedly “physically threatened,” Avenatti added, “[W]e have a sitting US president…who is threatening to sue a private citizen for over $20 million for talking about their relationship. It’s remarkable. I don’t think it’s ever occurred in the history of the United States.”

“He was like, ‘wow, you are special. You remind me of my daughter.’” –Stormy Daniels says of her conversation with Mr. Trump the night they met. pic.twitter.com/Mj52gSoDbH — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Stormy joked on Twitter that technically, she didn’t allegedly sleep with Trump. In response to a hater, Stormy wrote, “Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo.” While you await more bombshells to come from this interview, click here to see pics of Stormy and Ivanka Trump to see how similar the two look!