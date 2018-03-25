Sofia Richie Realizing Scott Disick May Not Be The ‘Love Of Her Life’ As Relationship Gets Boring

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship started out with ‘great sex,’ but now she’s reconsidering if he’s the one after things between them started becoming ‘mundane.’

New relationships can be exciting, but once people settle into them, they can cool off. That might be what’s happening to Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick, 34. We’re hearing that the model is starting to see a more negative side to her boyfriend now that their honeymoon phase is winding down. “Sofia is definitely becoming more woke when it comes to Scott,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife. “She’s starting to see a lot of things that she was initially blinded to. When they were first together it was all crazy great sex, travel, and fun, but as time went on things got a lot more mundane, and Scott stopped being so attentive and charming. To be frank, he’s showing his true colors, and he’s been a dick to her a lot of the time. Sofia is starting to listen more to her dad and closest friends, and realize that Scott may not be her soulmate and the love of her life.”

Fans have been incredibly invested in their relationship, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star doesn’t blame them for being concerned about how things between them are going. “I guess it’s kind of flattering that people care ,” Scott recently People on March 23. “It’s not like I’m mad about it. Everybody’s worried about something. Everybody is worried about other people’s things, so it’s fine.”