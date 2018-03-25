Selena Gomez’s 10 Hottest Vacation Photos: Bikinis, Short Shorts & More

Selena Gomez’s vacation photos = GOALS! Since the starlet just returned from her Australian vacay, let’s take a look at her hottest vacation photos ever!

Selena Gomez, 25, recently got back from a relaxing vacation in Sydney, Australia. The singer/actress spent time on a boat soaking up the sun while taking a break from Hillsong Church’s annual conference. Selena looked so relaxed sunbathing on the yacht in a teeny tiny black and orange bikini. Selena was spotted vacationing with her male pal Johnny Rays and not with her on-again, off-again love Justin Bieber, 24, who has been spending time with gorgeous model Baskin Champion, 22. It’s nice to see Selena unwind and have some fun, given all she’s been through in the past year!

Selena knows the importance of taking time for a necessary vacay. When she’s not super busy with her career, Selena loves to spend time with her BFFs, preferably where it’s really sunny! While on a New Year’s vacation in 2016 somewhere tropical with her pals, she posted a photo of herself in a blue bikini surrounded by her friends. “Left my phone behind to be present!” she captioned the Instagram photo. “I am so grateful for the people I’ve met this year but more importantly for the people who have been consistent and by my side through thick and thin. That’d be YOU. Thank you for another year! Love you guys!”