Olivia Culpo Hits The Vegas Strip In Sexy Swimsuit After Reported Breakup With Danny Amendola

Whoa! Olivia Culpo doesn’t appear to be wallowing in misery following her supposed split from NFL player Danny Amendola! Pics!

Single and ready to mingle! Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 25, took her insanely good looks to Las Vegas on Saturday, March 24, following reports that she and her longtime boyfriend Danny Amendola, 32, decided to call it quits. She attended at party celebrating the release of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at Encore Beach Club rocking a sexy black bikini! This is the perfect way to remind a certain someone what they’re missing!

Olivia completed the summer-ready look with a sheer black shall, black hoop earring, a chained belt and some fun sandal heels! This outing is apparently part of a fun girls’ trip with her BFF, actress Cara Santana, and her pregnant sis Aurora Culpo. On Friday, Cara shared a fun video of the trio all dressed up and ready to party in Sin City! “Operation: Surprise Vegas Girl’s Night Complete,” she captioned the clip. Aww! Our question is: did Olivia need cheering up?

Reports that the model and her Miami Dolphins BF had called it quits came from Barstool Sports’ “Chicks In The Office.” “I do not want to alarm but it seems Danny Amendola has unfollowed Olivia Culpo on Instagram and has deleted their pics together,” one of the site’s writers tweeted. And thus far, neither have commented on the speculation! Fans went nuts when footage of Olivia climbing into Danny’s arms after his Super Bowl win in 2017 went viral! Talk about the world’s best girlfriend! Prior to dating the pro athlete, Olivia was with Nick Jonas from 2013-2015. So if the rumors are true and Olivia is indeed unattached then look out — because we’re betting you’ll be familiar with the next fella in this gorgeous lady’s life!