Nikki Bella Stuns In Clingy Red Dress With John Cena After Fans Diss Her For Not Supporting Him Hosting KCAs

Nikki Bella looked gorgeous in a red fitted dress when she stepped out with John Cena in West Hollywood on Mar. 24 after not appearing at the 2018 Kids Choice Awards.

Nikki Bella, 34, looked incredible in a tight red dress while stepping out for dinner with John Cena, 40, at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on Mar. 24. It was just earlier in the day that John hosted the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards without Nikki and hilariously got slimed by the end of the show. Nikki took to Instagram earlier that day to post a photo of herself getting her makeup done and the professional wrestler was met with harsh comments and questions from followers after she told one follower that she wasn’t attending the award show.

“Nikki why didn’t you go to the kids choice awards? Is it because of the hole in your spine? I hope you’re doing ok,” one follower commented referring to Nikki previously having spinal fusion surgery. “That’s not why I’m not there. Who even said that?,” she responded. “Sad you can’t be at #kidschoiceawards to cheer on you man @johncena,” another user said. One user also accused her of being with another man. “honestly i don’t even know how john held it together knowing nikki was with some other guy why he was hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards,” the comment read.

In addition to the the negative comments, some fans stuck up for Nikki. “I’m literally cringing. Some people are disgusting. I’ve only been on ig for like 2 months and I’ve already seen so much negativity. Stop spreading weird rumors and hate. If you don’t like Nikki, then get off her account. Anyways, sad you weren’t able to make it to the kids awards @thenikkibella. I watched it with my 8 year old nephew (he’s obsessed with John haha). He did amazing,” one user kindly said.

Although Nikki didn’t confirm why she wasn’t at the event, her outing with John later that night proved that the couple are still going strong and John didn’t seem to have any hard feelings as he held Nikki’s hand. The longtime lovebirds are engaged and planning an upcoming wedding but no date has been released yet.