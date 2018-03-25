Meghan Markle Pretends To Be ‘Her Highness’ The Queen In Home Video From When She Was 8

Meghan Markle proved she’s always wanted to be a part of the Royal Family in an adorable newly released 1990 childhood home video that shows her wearing a crown and pretending to be a queen. See it here!

Aw! Meghan Markle may have always had an indication that she would be part of the Royal Family someday. The 36-year-old beauty, who is set to marry Prince Harry, 33, on May 19 at Windsor Castle, pretended she was a queen among her friends in a newly released childhood home video from 1990. In the sweet video, an 8-year-old Meghan can be seen wearing a gold crown and pretending she’s a queen while frolicking around with other kids at her friend, Ninaki Priddy‘s 9th birthday party. The royal scene was part of a play and the other kids were playing the roles of her princesses and servants. The wild 11-minute video was recently found by Ninaki’s mother, who said it was taken in the back garden of the Priddy family’s home in Los Angeles. “The show was called Your Royal Highness and the star was Meg,” Ninaki excitingly said about the video, according to Daily Mail. “It’s very funny to see this now and given what is going on with her life it’s quite eye-opening. She was always the center of attention, always the ringleader – it was my birthday but she took the starring role!”

The fun video starts with Meghan enthusiastic reaction to being filmed. “You guys, look, we’re on video tape!,” she says to the other children. “Come here, you guys!” She then whispers her plan on what to do to the others before pretending she has a Hollywood clapperboard that she claps down. “Your Royal Highness, Take One!,” she excitingly says. Soon after, she’s running around answering to everyone calling her “Your Highness” and talking about sewing dresses for pretend meetings coming up. “Your Highness, your Highness, isn’t there anything to do around this kingdom any more?,” one of the children asks in the video. “Yes, make 900,000 cookies… and sew me a nice dress,” Meghan confidently replies. So how did this play come about? It turns out it was all Meghan’s idea! “The royal story came out of the blue, it wasn’t something we had done before,” Ninaki explained to the outlet. “She just came up with it on the spot.” SEE THE VIDEO OF MEGHAN PRETENDING TO BE QUEEN BELOW!

Despite her youth in the video, Meghan’s childhood fantasy of being a royal is now coming true and it’s definitely one for the books. The bride-to-be became engaged to her real life prince in Nov. 2017 and since then, her life has been a whirlwind with her new way of living. She quit acting to live in England with her soon-to-be husband and she seems completely comfortable with living a new lifestyle that will center on her duties as part of the Royal Family.

We truly can’t wait to see Meghan walk down the aisle when her wedding ceremony with Prince Harry is televised!