Maren Morris’ Wedding Dress: Singer Stuns In Mini Gown While Marrying Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris was an absolutely stunning bride when she married Ryan Hurd on March 24, wearing a gorgeous wedding dress that looked perfect on her! Check it out!

Congratulations to newlyweds Maren Morris, 27, and Ryan Hurd, 31! After more than two years together, the singers officially tied the knot on March 24 in a beautiful ceremony in Nashville, the city where they met. Maren looked amazing in her wedding dress, which was an incredible mini featuring a crazy-long train and elaborate bead-work. She completed the look with some silver platform heels, just in case you forgot this was a Nashville wedding! On Sunday, March 25, Maren shared the first photo from the ceremony, revealing that they were wed in an outdoor ceremony. They couple exchanged vows under a stripped-down teepee decorated with beautiful greenery. Love it! Soon after, Ryan shared a moving black-and-white from the big day.

Maren and Ryan first met in 2013 when they were paired together randomly for a songwriting session in Nashville. During that meet-up, they wrote a song together that was eventually recorded by Tim McGraw. This session led to a friendship between the two, but things didn’t become romantic until about two years later in Dec. 2015. At that point, Maren and Ryan decided to take their relationship to the next level, and have been going strong ever since. He popped the question over the summer, and Maren confirmed the exciting engagement news on Instagram July 9.

Although it’s been less than a year since Ryan’s proposal, it’s not surprising that these two headed down the aisle fairly quickly. After all, the rest of 2018 is about to be very busy! Maren is currently hard at work on her highly-anticipated sophomore album, which will follow her successful debut release, Hero, in 2016.

This summer, the rising country superstar will be touring with Niall Horan, who she collaborated with on the song “Seeing Blind.” It’s shaping up to be a pretty epic year, huh!?