See Pic
Hollywood Life

Maren Morris’ Wedding Dress: Singer Stuns In Mini Gown While Marrying Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris Ryan Hurd
REX/Shutterstock
Maren Morris and Ryan HurdArrivals - 60th Annual Grammy Awards, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd arrive for the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2018.
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Presented by Clive Davis and The Recording Academy, Arrivals, New York, USA - 27 Jan 2018
Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd. Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards, in Nashville, Tenn51st Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 08 Nov 2017
Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas52nd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 2 Apr 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Writer/Reporter

Maren Morris was an absolutely stunning bride when she married Ryan Hurd on March 24, wearing a gorgeous wedding dress that looked perfect on her! Check it out!

Congratulations to newlyweds Maren Morris, 27, and Ryan Hurd, 31! After more than two years together, the singers officially tied the knot on March 24 in a beautiful ceremony in Nashville, the city where they met. Maren looked amazing in her wedding dress, which was an incredible mini featuring a crazy-long train and elaborate bead-work. She completed the look with some silver platform heels, just in case you forgot this was a Nashville wedding! On Sunday, March 25, Maren shared the first photo from the ceremony, revealing that they were wed in an outdoor ceremony. They couple exchanged vows under a stripped-down teepee decorated with beautiful greenery. Love it! Soon after, Ryan shared a moving black-and-white from the big day.

Maren and Ryan first met in 2013 when they were paired together randomly for a songwriting session in Nashville. During that meet-up, they wrote a song together that was eventually recorded by Tim McGraw. This session led to a friendship between the two, but things didn’t become romantic until about two years later in Dec. 2015. At that point, Maren and Ryan decided to take their relationship to the next level, and have been going strong ever since. He popped the question over the summer, and Maren confirmed the exciting engagement news on Instagram July 9.

Although it’s been less than a year since Ryan’s proposal, it’s not surprising that these two headed down the aisle fairly quickly. After all, the rest of 2018 is about to be very busy! Maren is currently hard at work on her highly-anticipated sophomore album, which will follow her successful debut release, Hero, in 2016.

3•24•18

A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on

My last turn home.

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

This summer, the rising country superstar will be touring with Niall Horan, who she collaborated with on the song “Seeing Blind.” It’s shaping up to be a pretty epic year, huh!?