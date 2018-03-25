March For Our Lives: New Photos From Space Prove 800,000 Protested In D.C. For Gun Reform

An estimated 800,000 people protested gun violence in D.C. for the March For Our Lives on March 24. That’s a bigger turnout than Donald Trump’s inauguration! See the impressive aerial pic of the event!

An estimated 800,000 people decided that #EnoughIsEnough. On March 25, hundreds of thousands of people showed up in Washington D.C. to advocate for stricter gun laws in the March For Our Lives. The massive turnout was photographed from above, and the incredible image from DigitalGlobe speaks volumes. While crowd size is hard to get exact, organizers estimated that the March For Our Lives attendance in the nation’s capitol reached about 800,000 people, NBC News reported on the afternoon of March 24. Law enforcement officials haven’t released an official crowd size estimate yet, but said they prepared for 500,000.

The demonstration was organized by student survivors of the mass shooting the killed 17 people at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, FL on Feb. 14. These kids started the movement, and the amount of people that came to support the anti-gun violence cause surpassed the crowd size of President Donald Trump‘s inauguration, which had an estimated 600,000 attendees.

An impressive crowd gathered today in DC for the #MarchForOurLives rally pic.twitter.com/hiPRYcb7OJ — DigitalGlobe (@DigitalGlobe) March 24, 2018

But that’s just in the capitol. It’s believed that 800 sister marches took place all over the world in cities like Los Angeles, Sydney, Paris, Tokyo and Boston. About 175,000 people marched in New York City, and 30,000 others showed up in Atlanta and Pittsburgh. There was also a rally in Parkland that garnered about 15,000 attendees.

Of course, this isn’t the only huge protest we’ve seen. The first Women’s March on Washington has been reported as being the largest demonstration in United States history which involved between 3,267,134 and 5,246,670 people in the United States, according to The Washington Post. But the newspaper also predicted that 500,000 of those people marched in D.C., meaning the March For Our Lives protest may have had a larger turnout in the capitol specifically.