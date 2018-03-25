Justin Bieber Unbuttons His Shirt After Soccer Game — Is He Trying To Entice Baskin Champion?

Justin Bieber showed off his toned abs when he changed his shirt at a soccer game in Los Angeles on Mar. 24. See the hot pic here!

Justin Bieber, 24, happily played a sweaty game of soccer in Los Angeles, CA on Mar. 24 and it didn’t take him long to confidently show off his fit body when he changed into a different shirt after the game was over. The blond singer went from his white team shirt to a black Supreme shirt that he left unbuttoned, showing off his tattooed chest, while walking around. We can’t say we blame him. Who wouldn’t want to flaunt their body if it looked like his?! Despite his recent relationship ups and downs, Justin looked like he was enjoying himself at the afternoon outing and even casually hung out with friends during and after the game.

Although Justin seems to be having the time of his life, he was involved in a scary car accident on Sunset Blvd. just one day before his game. Luckily, the “Let Me Love You” crooner, who was alone at the time, didn’t seem to get injured in the incident but it was still a shocking moment nonetheless. The Biebs was being filmed by a fan at the scene but he seemed to be calm and collected which isn’t surprising considering he’s used to constantly being in the public eye.

When Justin isn’t playing soccer or dealing with unexpected events such as the car accident, he’s recently been hanging out with blonde beauty Baskin Champion. She was seen leaving his house a few times last week and was by his side at a Craig David concert. Justin’s been on a break from his rekindled love Selena Gomez, 25, and he’s been keeping pretty busy ever since. From sports to new girls, he seems to be doing his best to still have fun through life’s changes and we are loving it!

Justin’s been playing regular soccer games and hockey games in the past few weeks and he seems to be in the best shape of his life! You go, Biebs!