Joanna Krupa Just Got Engaged To BF Douglas Nunes — 8 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Congratulations are in order! Reality star Joanna Krupa just revealed that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Douglas Nunes! Details!

Joanna Krupa, 38, is walking down the aisle again! The gorgeous Polish model took to Instagram on Sunday, March 25, to let her fans know that she and businessman Douglas Nunes are going to make it official! “Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household,” she captioned a photo of their hands and a massive sparkler on her finger while a trio of adorable pups watch nearby. This announcement came totally without warning for fans as Joanna and Douglas have carefully kept their relationship under wraps. This is the first photo of them together that she’s shared.

This is a whirlwind engagement considering the Dancing With the Stars alum finalized her divorce with Romaine Zago just 8 months ago. They had been married for 4 years. As for Douglas, he’s the president of a property development and entertainment company, according to E! News. The outlet has also confirmed the exciting engagement news. Want more photos of Joanna? Head right here!

As fans know, Joanna first rose to fame as a model and Playmate, appearing twice on the cover of Playboy magazine. She also appeared in the pages of Cosmopolitan, Glamour and many more! In 2010, she got engaged to Romain, a Miami club owner. Besides DWTS, she also appeared on The Real Housewives of Miami from 2012-2013. Her stint on the show gave fans an intimate look at her and Romain’s road to the altar. Perhaps that explains why she and Douglas have chosen to keep their romance out of the public eye this time around? Regardless, we can’t wait to see pics of these nuptials! Congrats, you two!