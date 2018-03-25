‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pros Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Got Married In LA Ceremony

OMG! ‘Dancing With The Stars’ staples Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are married! Here’s all the details!

Look who got hitched! Emma Slater, 29, and Sasha Farber, 33, were just wed at a ceremony in LA, according to Us Weekly! The nuptials were exchanged at Bella Blanca, an event hall in the City of Angels. Guests included Julianna Hough, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Drew Scott and Cheryl Burke! For the big day, Emma chose 2 stunning gowns by Rivini, the first a sheer number featuring lace appliques, the second a playful sheath with a flowing skirt. Meanwhile, Sasha wore a tuxedo from Onik Design, which has had a hand in more than a few DWTS ensembles!

“As Emma walked down the aisle, instantly locking eyes with Sasha, it was as if time stood still,” wedding planner Michael Russo told the outlet. “Their moving vows had moments of both humor and heartfelt emotion, which made the ceremony a truly special and magical thing to behold. I couldn’t be more proud to have been a witness to this celebration of pure, unconditional love.” Awww!

We’re also learning the first song that Emma and Sasha danced to at the reception — “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran! Wow! And even better, Ed couldn’t attend to perform but he did record a touching message for Emma. And for dinner, the couple and guests dined on just about everything including pork belly, ahi tuna, rib-eye steaks and more!

This momentous night is a long time coming. After all, Emma and Sasha got engaged back in 2016 — on the show! Sasha actually got down on one knee on the dancing floor and asked for Emma’s hand in marriage, while everyone in America reached for some Kleenex! And when she said “yes,” he presented her with one gigantic diamond ring! What an insanely cool way to start a marriage! Congrats, Emma and Sasha!