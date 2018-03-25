Donald Jr. & Vanessa Trump Frolic Poolside Together Before Stormy Daniels Interview

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump appeared very friendly amid cheating allegations as Stormy Daniels’ interview loomed! See the pics.

The couple that sunbathes together, stays together? President Donald Trump‘s, 71, administration is perpetually surrounded by chaos — and so is his family’s personal life. Both Trump Sr. and his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., 40, are facing cheating allegations at the same time! However, Don Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump, 40 (who reportedly filed for divorce on March 15) were spied happily enjoying the Florida weather while poolside together at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, March 25, via TMZ. Are they merely playing nice?

Don Jr. stayed covered up for the afternoon in the sun, sporting a ball cap, a t-shirt and sweats, while Vanessa chose a grey cotton ensemble for the relaxing day. This day of fun in the sun comes after an countless revelations have come to light regarding Don Jr.’s alleged affair with singer Aubrey O’Day after she was on Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. It turns out she wasn’t keeping her supposed attraction to Don Jr. to herself. “Don Jr. makes me nervous because his opinion means a lot. He’s done this for a very long time and also I have a very big crush on him so I don’t want to disappoint him,” she said in one segment for the show.

Of course, these images arrive the very same day President Trump’s own accuser Stormy Daniels spilled the beans. In her 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, she alleges not only to having an affair with the now-commander-in-chief but that she was threatened when she attempted to take her story public. “A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'” she said of the terrific alleged incident in a parking lot. “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.” Very scary.