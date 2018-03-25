If you got it, why not flaunt it, right!? Britney Spears may be getting older but she’s never looked more incredible! And her outfits just keep getting smaller! Pics!

Britney Spears burst onto the music scene in 1999 with insane sex appeal and over the years, against all odds, she has somehow only gotten hotter! For most artists, getting married, having kids, and getting divorced leads to more conservative attire and maybe a few more carbs in their diet. Not so for Brit Brit! Coming off of her Las Vegas residency the hitmaker is proudly showing off her amazing figure in photo after photo and we are all about it! See more of Britney’s steamiest outfits right here!

And the “Slumber Party” isn’t just dazzling us on red carpets, she’s also blowing us away with her scandalous workout outfits too! On March 23, Britney shared a sexy image of herself getting ready to break a sweat in the gym. In it, she rocked a pink zip-up sports bra and the tiniest white booty shorts in the world! Let’s pause and remember that this is the proud mother of 2 boys! Even fellow songstress Miley Cyrus, 25, noticed the sizzling selfie and commented: “Yasssss.” We wholeheartedly agree!

🌺🍎🌺🍎 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

And prior to that sexy gym moment, Brit shared some new stunning promotional images for her campaign with Kenzo. In one, she smolders for the camera in laced-up thigh-high boots and denim bikini-cut bottoms! Wow! In another she once again teases her enviable abs while rocking a fun matching floral outfit — complete with a hat! Is it just us or could the 36-year-old pass for a college coed! What is her secret?! It can’t be rest and relaxation because we know from her 250 shows on the Vegas Strip that she’s committed to her career! Regardless, we hope she never stops sharing snaps in skimpy outfits!