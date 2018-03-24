Willow Smith, Rita Ora & More Stars Reveal Why They’re Marching: ‘I Want To See Change’

Hollywood’s hottest celebs, including Willow Smith and Connie Britton, are telling HL EXCLUSIVELY why they want gun reform!

It may have began with tragedy but the call for safer communities and common-sense gun regulations is sweeping the nation and some of your favorite A-listers are coming out to show their support amid the March For Our Lives rallies! Among them was Willow Smith, 17, who shared how important this issue is for her. “I’m here because the world needs to be supported with compassion,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY while at the LA event. “And supported in the pursuit of our safety and the pursuit of our consciousness.”

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, it’s just so inspiring to be participating in something so powerful,” songstress Rita Ora, 27, told HL EXCLUSIVELY when discussing the enormous events taking place all over the country. Nashville star Connie Britton, 51, was also on hand to show her support in LA. She told us that her child’s safety is among the reasons she felt compelled to take part in the demonstrations.

“I’m marching today for my son,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But I’m marching really for all us, everybody’s sons and daughters… so that they can feel a sense of safety. But also a sense that we as a country actually care about each other enough to keep each other safe… I do want to see gun laws change. I want to see sensible gun laws put into place and I would love to sit down with the NRA and let’s hash it out. I wish that we weren’t all so divided on this issue.”

Leona Lewis, 32, also dropped by to express her passion for this issue. “It’s so important to be out here today to support the young people fighting for a change,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY while carrying a March For Our Lives flag. When asked what she’s hoping results from all this activism she said, “I wanna see change. I wanna see change and these young people can do that.”