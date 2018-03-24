Storm Reid Stuns In A Vibrant Pantsuit At The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards– See Pic

Work it! Storm Reid killed the orange carpet at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, and we can’t get over how gorgeous her multicolored suit was. In case you missed it, check it out here!

The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards are finally here! And before anyone gets slimed, we’d like to take a moment to appreciate the fashion. Breakout star Storm Reid, 14, took our breath away with her multicolored, fitted pantsuit designed by Moschino. She paired the chic look with nude heels and styled her hair in braids. To top it off, Storm rocked gold jewelry and white painted nails. So gorgeous, right? It’s the perfect mixture of work and play, and we are so here for it! Take a look at her ensemble below!

Storm is known for slaying the red carpet, and it looks like this orange carpet was no different. It’s a big night for the talented beauty. The A Wrinkle In Time actress was a presenter for the night, and she rocked the stage! Although Storm has been on the acting scene for some time, her work in A Wrinkle In Time has brought her mainstream success. She even received advice from her co-star Oprah Winfrey. “I have a fear that I’m gonna be really tall, so we had a conversation about life, in general, and that you can’t put energy into trying to resist something in life,” Storm explained during an interview with Collider. “You have to put that energy into something else ’cause God has planned for you what he’s planned for you, and you can’t change that,” she continued. Such wise words Oprah! Now, if only she would run for President.

Nevertheless, we can’t wait to see Storm’s career blossom even more in 2018. We’re obsessing over her Kids’ Choice Awards look, and we can’t wait to see what else the night brings! Check out more stars in the gallery above.