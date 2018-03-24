Selena Gomez Proudly Marched For Victims Of Gun Violence: ‘These Children Have Suffered Enough’

Selena Gomez took to the streets to join the chorus of celebs demanding common-sense gun laws! See her posts!

The army of famous individuals who are taking a stand for gun safety just got a little bigger! Selena Gomez, 25, just shared a few snaps showing she attended a March For Our Lives event in LA. In one, she proudly poses beside a girl carrying a sign amid the demonstration. “I don’t want this to just be an Instagram post anymore,” she captioned this a few other images. “PLEASE. ENOUGH. These people, families and CHILDREN have suffered enough. Today we march for our lives. I’m going to continue to trust god with the future and also play my part in bringing change. #marchforourlives#notjustahashtag.”

At the same LA event, HollywoodLife.com caught up with none other than TV star Connie Britton, 51, in LA where she reinforced Sel’s message. “I’m marching today for my son,” she told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “But I’m marching really for all us, everybody’s sons and daughters… so that they can feel a sense of safety. But also a sense that we as a country actually care about each other enough to keep each other safe… I do want to see gun laws change. I want to see sensible gun laws put into place and I would love to sit down with the NRA and…let’s hash it out. I wish that we weren’t all so divided on this issue.”

Time will tell if the over 800 rallies across the country will help bring about the legislative changes that could forever make mass shootings a thing of the past in America.