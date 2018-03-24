Parkland Survivor Sam Fuentes Threw Up During Passionate Speech & Heroically Kept Going

Sam Fuentes, a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, threw up in the middle of her spoken word poem at the March For Our Lives before continuing like it was NBD.

We already knew the student survivors of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were inspirations to us all, but Sam Fuentes just gave us another major reminder of that. While speaking to the crowd at the March For Our Lives in Washington D.C. on March 24, the teen puked while delivering a passionate spoken word poem. “I just threw up on international television, and it feels great!” she remarked afterward, before immediately jumping in where she left off about the gun reform changes she and countless others are calling for the government to make. “We’re not asking for a ban, we’re asking for compromise. Forget your sides and colors, let’s save one another,” she continued. If you ever doubted that these kids were heroes, consider this definitive proof.

“Use efficient regulation that doesn’t make any exception. Close the cracks and loopholes with thorough background checks and psychological evaluation. Protect our schools like we do our other government establishments. Use security protocol methods that are efficient. And one more request: Listen,” Fuentes added. “Our mission is simple and our ambitions are unbeatable. Let’s keep the guns out of the hands of the wrong people, and keep them in the hands of the safe and reasonable. So either you can join us, or be on the side of history who prioritized their guns over the lives of others.”

Parkland shooting survivor Sam Fuentes continues speech after throwing up on stage: "Our mission is simple and our ambitions are unbeatable. Let's keep the guns out of the hands of the wrong people and keep them in the hands of the safe and reasonable." https://t.co/jujbxM0M4i pic.twitter.com/EfNOxuy6eo — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2018

The demonstration was organized by students, for students, to tell American lawmakers that they’ve had enough with the rampant gun violence that has taken innocent student lives at schools across the nation. Emma González and other survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 students showed up the event, but they weren’t alone. Thousands of people all over the globe flocked to cities like Washington D.C., New York, and Los Angeles to take a stand. Even celebs like Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, and George Clooney joined in to lend their voices to this important cause.