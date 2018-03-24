Melania Trump ‘Can’t Stand’ To Look At Donald & Feels ‘The Whole World Is Laughing At Her’ Over Stormy

Melania Trump is feeling very uncomfortable with the public exposure she’s been getting due to Donald Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels.

Melania Trump, 47, has not been happy about the headlines concerning hubby Donald Trump‘s alleged affair with stripper Stormy Daniels, 39, and she is feeling more and more humiliated by the spotlight put on her from the whole scandal. “At this point Melania feels more humiliated than angry—but, that’s not to say she isn’t angry, because she is, very,” a source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “However, she feels embarrassed and disrespected the most, like the whole world is laughing at her. For this drama to play out so publicly is beyond excruciating for Melania, and she can’t stand to even look at Donald right now.”

Melania and Donald have seemed to be keeping their distance from each other during public appearances in recent months so it’s no surprise that Melania is feeling upset. Whether she’s getting on a plane by herself or refusing to take Donald’s hand while walking, it’s definitely clear that there’s some friction between the married couple. Although the Donald has yet to speak out publicly about the affair claims brought on by Stormy, it doesn’t seem to be going away.

The headlines may get even worse after Stormy’s first interview about the alleged affair is set to air in a special 60 Minutes episode with Anderson Cooper on Mar. 25. She is expected to discuss the details of what took place during her alleged relationship with the Donald in 2006/2007, when he was married to Melania. The highly anticipated interview will most likely bring up a lot of the answers to questions Stormy wasn’t able to answer in the past.

60 Minutes with Stormy Daniels airs on CBS on Sunday, Mar. 25 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.