Mel B & Heidi Klum Go Swinging Through A Fountain Of Slime At Kids’ Choice Awards

There you go! It wouldn’t be the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards without someone getting creatively slimed. For Heidi Klum and Mel B, at least they had fun when they suffered the gooey fate!

Sure, everyone gathered at The Forum on March 24 wanted to see John Cena, 40, and other stars from music, movies, sports and television hand out some Orange Blimps to the best of the best. But, let’s be honest: the Kids’ Choice Awards is really all about the slime, and Mel B, 42, and Heidi Klum, 44, each got a face-full of the gunk. The America’s Got Talent judges really tempted fate, as they both went swinging over a piping pool of slime.

“We’ve literally got the best seats in the house!” Mel B shouted, and on cue, they both got blasted with the green goop! The former Spice Girl got drenched in the stuff. Heidi, always the professional, helped present the nominees for Favorite Movie Actress (which Zendaya won, btw.)

Though, if there’s a silver lining to this slime-cloud, it is that now, Heidi and Mel now join the growing number of celebrities who have been slimed at the Kids’ Choice Awards. The 2017 edition of the awards show saw Kevin Hart, Chris Pratt and Demi Lovato covered, head-to-toe, in Nickelodeon’s signature slime. The list of celebrities dunked in the gunk is amazing. Johnathan Taylor Thomas, Pink, James Earl Jones, Mike Myers, Chris Tucker, Mandy Moore, Harrison Ford, Russell Brand, Tina Fey, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg, and Katy Perry are just some of the stars who have needed a shower afterwards.

“It’s an awesome show!” John Cena, who’s back to host after last year’s stint, told E! News. “It is like the thrill of being in a WWE show, which is the thing I enjoy the absolute most, and Kids’ Choice Awards is that thrill and that experience. Nickelodeon’s production value is amazing. Every show is just outstanding and what they do for the kids in the audience and the kids at home is spectacular. The show is for the kids and so designed for the audience absolutely and it’s so fun. You get to be a big kid.”

So, what’s the whole deal with the slime, anyway? The tradition of dousing your favorite stars in slime began back in 1979, thanks to the show, You Can’t Do That On Television. Whenever someone said, “I don’t know,” they would get slimed. Though originally airing locally in Canada until 1981, the show found a home on Nickelodeon, which was happy to use it during its Kids’ Choice Awards show. The original tradition was to dunk the ceremony’s host in the green stuff, but as Mel and Heidi can attest to, everyone’s fair game.