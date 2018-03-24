Maren Morris Married: Country Star Weds Ryan Hurd In Romantic Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd — the country singers got married on March 24!

Maren Morris is officially a married woman! The “I Could Use A Love Song” singer tied the knot with her fiancee, Ryan Hurd, on March 24. The ceremony went down in Nashville while surrounded by friends and loved ones, according to People. Among the guests was The Voice‘s Cassadee Pope, a source with Us Weekly reports. These two wasted no time getting to the altar, as they got engaged less than one year ago in July 2017.

News of the pair’s engagement was broken by Maren herself on social media July 9. The rising country star shared a photo of herself seated on Ryan’s lap, with only her hand on his leg visible and the engagement ring was on full display. Maren and Ryan began dating in December 2015, but they were friends long before that. The two actually met during a randomly-planned writing session in Nashville in 2013, during which they penned the song, “Last Turn Home,” which was recorded by none-other than Tim McGraw the very next day.

Maren has skyrocketed to country music fame since the release of her first album, Hero, in 2016. That summer, she opened for Keith Urban on a massive tour, and had major radio success with her first two singles, “My Church” and “80s Mercedes.” Her third single, “I Could Use A Love Song,” became her first No.1 song. Meanwhile, Ryan is a rising country artist in his own right, and has toured with singers like Dustin Lynch.

This summer, Maren will hit the road with Niall Horan, who she collaborated with on the song “Seeing Blind.” She’s also currently hard at work on her sophomore album.