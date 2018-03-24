March For Our Lives: Photos Of The Protest As Thousands Walk The Streets Of NYC, DC, LA & Other Cities

Our nation’s youth has mobilized for the first March For Our Lives event & they were joined by supporters of all ages! Click here to see pics from the protest around the US & the world!

The March For Our Lives is officially underway! Thousands of protestors across the country have showed up in huge numbers to demonstrate against the rampant gun violence that has claimed so many lives of our nation’s youth. Thanks to students who helped organized the demonstration, so many American have showed their solidarity in marches, especially in New York City, Washington, DC and Los Angeles. Check out our gallery of all the inspirational marchers above!

The New York march is just underway, with speakers beginning to address the rally at 11 am. The many courageous orators include a series of students each of whom has personally survived an instance of gun violence, including Parkland student Sam Hendler. On top of that, Charlie Puth will reportedly be performing at the Los Angeles event. Meanwhile, the DC march will feature amazing performances from Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Hudson, Common and Vic Mensa. But those aren’t the only stars lending their time and talent to the movement. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, the cast of Modern Family, George and Amal Clooney, Jimmy Fallon, Oprah and more set to attend the powerful event.

In fact, George Clooney previously released this statement to show his support: “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” the actor said in his statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.” Check out our live stream of today’s event here!