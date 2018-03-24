March For Our Lives — Parkland Students Send Strong Message To Politicians: ‘Either Represent Us Or Get Out’

#EnoughIsEnough! The survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida have started the March For Our Lives, and they have a message to politicians: ‘No more!’

The students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have decided that #EnoughIsEnough — and tens of thousands of people worldwide agree with them. At the March For Our Lives on March 23, the young survivors from the horrific school shooting in Parkland, Florida took a huge stand against gun violence. One of the Parkland survivors, Cameron Kasky gave a rousing speech, saying, “We hereby promise to fix that broken system we’ve been forced into and create a better world. Don’t worry we’ve got this.” He also went on to say that this time around, the youth of America would lead by example. He went on to state, “For the first time, the corrupt aren’t controlling our story — we are.” Throughout his impassioned speech, Cameron added he felt hopeful: “For the first time in a long while, I look forward 10 years and I see hope; I see light; I see a system I’ll be proud of, but it all starts with you. The march is not the climax of this movement, it is the beginning; It is the springboard off of which our generation and all who stand with us will jump into a safe future.” In addition, Cameron had a stern message for any lawmakers not on board with the movement’s cause: “Politicians, either represent the people or get out.”

Meanwhile, Delaney Tarr, also a survivor of the Parkland shooting, said that the movement’s activism wouldn’t be confined to just today and that if politicians wouldn’t make meaningful changes to gun control legislation, they would “vote them out.” She added, “If they continue to ignore us, if they only pretend to listen, then we will take action where it counts. We will take action every day, every way until they simply cannot ignore us anymore. Today, we march, we fight, we roar… we are not waiting any longer.”

Out of all the speeches, David Hogg‘s shook us to our core the most. He said, “Ninety-six people die every day from guns in our country, yet most representatives have no public stance on guns and to that I say, ‘No more!'” At another point, he pointed to the Capitol building and said, “This is not cutting it.” “When politicians say your voice doesn’t matter because the NRA owns them, we say, ‘No more!'” David went on to say, “And to those politicians supported by the NRA who allow the slaughter of our children and our future, I say get your resumes ready.” Mic equals dropped. He ended his speech saying, “Let’s put the USA over the NRA.”

While the march in the nation’s capital is the center of the action, over 800 sister marches were registered throughout the country. From Hawaii to Alaska, Texas to Maine, people showed up to protest for stricter gun laws. The movement even spread globally, with people marching in Canada, Iceland, Spain, Israel, India, Hong Kong, and more international locales. “It just shows that the youth are the future,” Stoneman Douglas survivor Alex Wind told Good Morning America on March 19 ahead of the massive demonstration. “One day we’re going to have a president from our generation, and we’re trying to make the change before that happens.”

“I just think young voices everywhere, they’re just as equal as any other voice,” another survivor, Ryan Deitsch, added during the interview. “In this country, we have the freedom to say whatever we want and we have to use that to the best of our ability to be able to spread messages that we have to spread to make the world a better place.” These kids are the future, and it’s looking like the future is in very capable hands.