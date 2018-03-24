March For Our Lives Live Stream: Watch The Protest Online

Want to show your support for the March For Our Lives demonstration even though you can’t make the event? Watch the live stream of the protest here!

The March For Our Lives is currently underway, and we’re so proud of our nation’s youth for mobilizing for such an important cause. If you wanted to show your solidarity with the movement’s mission to effect meaningful gun control legislation but couldn’t take part for whatever reason, we’ve got you covered. You can watch the thousands taking to the streets in protest with our live stream. Check out our live stream video of the protest below!

Huge crowds are expected to arrive at Washington, DC’s march — with many as 500,000 possibly showing their support for the movement. The event, organized by students from Parkland, Florida following the shooting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead, not only had teens walking the streets of the capital in protest, but many celebrities have also revealed they’ll be attending as well. In addition to performances from Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Hudson, Common, and Vic Mensa, stars like Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Oprah and more said that they’d be walking along side the teens, Parkland survivors and more citizens fed up with these horrifying mass shootings.

The brave mission statement of March For Our Lives reads, in part, “Not one more. We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of a firing assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes. Our schools are unsafe. Our children and teachers are dying. We must make it our top priority to save these lives.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the inspiring speeches and performances that happen throughout the day.