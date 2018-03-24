18 Hottest Photos Of Kendall & Kylie Jenner Together

Sister goals! Kendall and Kylie Jenner are both queens of Instagram in their own right, but when they get together for a photo, things are taken to a whole new level. See the hottest pics of them together here!

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are less than two years apart, so they’ve grown up as the best of friends. Of course, as they’ve gotten older, they don’t spend AS much time together as they did when they were kids, but when they do hang out, we’re guaranteed to see gorgeous photo of them pop up on social media. Whether it be at a red carpet event like the Met Gala, a sexy vacation pic, or just a shot of them hanging out casually, Kendall and Kylie have taken quite a number of sexy pics together — and we’ve rounded up some of the hottest of all-time in the gallery above!

Although Kendall and Kylie are at very different places in their lives right now — Kylie is a new mom to her daughter, Stormi Webster, while Kendall is at the peak of her modeling career and won’t even confirm who she’s dating — the supermodel recently admitted that they’ve actually gotten tighter after Stormi’s birth. “We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloe; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I,” Kendall said in her Vogue interview. “So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.” Kendall is already a super cool aunt to all of her other nieces and nephews, so Stormi has a lot to look forward to in that sense!

While Kendall has her modeling and Kylie has her makeup empire, the girls still find time to work together, too. Not only are they both still on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but they still have their Kendall + Kylie clothing line, as well! At the end of the day, these two will always be besties — and there’s probably plenty more pictures to add to the ones above in the future!