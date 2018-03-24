Kailyn Lowry Spills On Rumored Fourth Baby With Sperm Donor: ‘I Want More Kids’

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry wants to expand her family, and she doesn’t need a boyfriend to do it. Get all the details on her plans for baby number four!

Kailyn Lowry, 26, is ready to be a mom…again. The MTV star, who’s already the mother of three boys, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, revealed she wants more children, and isn’t opposed to using a sperm donor, according to Radar Online. During a recent episode of her podcast Coffee Convos, Kailyn explained that despite having three kids by three different men (Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez), she feels she’s meant to have just one more. She even admitted that in addition to researching sperm banks, she is also interested in freezing her eggs.

And as for why Kail is considering having another kid, well it’s pretty sweet. She wants Lux, her seven month old, to have a best friend. “Two years makes more sense to be best friends. If I had another closer in age with Lux, they could be buddies,” she said. So cute, right? Kailyn’s other boys, Isaac and Lincoln are four years apart. We can also understand why she wants to go the donor route. It’s no secret that she hasn’t had the best relationships with her baby daddies. However, her relationship with Lux’s dad, Chris, has been the rockiest. Back in January, fans were convinced Kail was calling Chris out on Twitter when she suggested one of her exes was an absentee father. “One thing I can’t f**king stand is a man who tries to make it seem like he’s trying to be in his kids life when in fact he barely does the bare minimum. Yikes!

Nevertheless, we’re excited to hear Kailyn wants to expand her family. She’s such a great mother already, so we know her new baby will be surrounded by love. Now, we will just have to wait and see how this all plays out.