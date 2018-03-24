Justin Bieber Gets Into Scary Car Accident & Cops Called — Was Baskin Champion In The Car?

Justin Bieber’s Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon was suddenly rear-ended by a white Range Rover in Los Angeles on Mar. 23 and it caused quite the scene. See it here.

OMG! Justin Bieber, 24, was involved in an unexpected fender bender in Los Angeles on the night of Mar. 23 after his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon was rear-ended by a white Range Rover on Sunset Blvd. The singer appeared to be OK (and the only one in the vehicle at the time) when he stepped out to approach the other driver. One witness took to Twitter to post a short video of Justin walking away from the other vehicle, which appeared to be in pretty bad shape with a dented in front, and back to his own after an exchange. “just watched Justin Bieber get into a car crash. this is the epitome of living in LA. i love u and hope ur ok @justinbieber,” the tweet’s caption read. SEE THE TWEET BELOW!

Shortly after the scary crash, law enforcement said that police officers were alerted by an OnStar system, and showed up at the scene while the Biebs and the other driver exchanged their information, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that luckily there were no injuries to Justin or the other driver and the police didn’t file a report. Justin looked cool and calm in a pink hoodie and tan shorts during the exchange.

Although Justin was alone during the unexpected incident, he’s recently been making headlines for hanging out with blonde beauty, Baskin Champion after taking a break from on-again, off-again love Selena Gomez, 25. Baskin was recently seen leaving Justin’s house while wearing one of his favorite sweatshirts and she’s hung out with the popular star on numerous occasions in the past several days.

just watched Justin Bieber get into a car crash. this is the epitome of living in LA. i love u and hope ur ok @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/AHUIethRw9 — maisey 🌱 (@maiseymcginnis) March 24, 2018

We’re glad Justin and the other driver weren’t hurt during the scary wreck!