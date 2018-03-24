Justin Bieber Digs Hot Blonde Baskin Champion — He’s Respecting Selena’s Wishes To Keep Distance

Justin Bieber is enjoying spending his free time with Baskin Champion and feels he is doing nothing wrong since he’s giving Selena Gomez the space that she needs.

Justin Bieber, 24, has been spending a lot of time with blonde beauty Baskin Champion lately and it turns out he really likes her. The singer has been on a break from on-again, off-again love Selena Gomez, 25, and feels there’s nothing wrong with his frequent hangouts with Baskin. “Justin really digs Baskin, and loves hanging with her,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Does he still love Selena? Yes, deeply, but he’s respecting her wishes and keeping his distance. So, in the meantime, as far as he’s concerned, he’s free to hang with whomever he wants—and that happens to be a hot blonde right now!”

Baskin was seen leaving Justin’s house over the last few days and the potential new couple was also seen having fun at a Craig David concert in Los Angeles so they’re definitely making the most of their time together. Selena’s been taking her own time to herself while in Australia and although there are reports that she misses Justin, she seems to be trying to heal herself in the best way possible after her rough period with battling lupus.

Despite the fact that Justin and Selena are not together right now, Jelena fans still have hope that they will eventually end up back together. With the intense relationship these two have had, we can’t say we disagree! Their past has been a little rocky but their romantic reunion last year was definitely a highlight in the world of celeb make ups. When it comes to whether or not Selena and Justin will rekindle their flame once more, only time will tell. We wish them both happiness no matter what they decide!