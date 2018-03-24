Jennifer Hudson’s Performance At DC’s March Gets Personal After Losing Family To Gun Violence

Truly moving. Jennifer Hudson delivered a breathtaking performance at the March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington. Take a look.

As the March For Our Lives event in Washington, D.C. drew to a close, none other than Jennifer Hudson took the stage to deliver a soulful rendition of the Bob Dylan track “The Times They A-Changin.” The Oscar-winner has a personal connection to the public outcry for stricter gun regulation in America. She lost her brother Jason Judson, her mother Darnell Donerson and her 7-year-old nephew Julian King to gun violence in 2008.

“We all came here for change today, right?” the 36-year-old asked the thousands assembled in the nation’s capitol. “We’ve all lost somebody. I’m sure a long time ago, you never thought you’d be standing here today. But we’re all here today for a reason. We all got a story, we all got a purpose, and we all want change.” So inspiring. And Jennifer’s performance is just one of many profound and moving moments from the march in D.C.

Among the speakers at the demonstration was Emma Gonzalez, a Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School student who has become of the nation’s fiercest advocates for new gun regulations. During her speech on Saturday, Emma broke down in tears while describing what she and her classmates endured when Nikolas Cruz gunned down her students at her school on February 14.

“In a little over six minutes, 17 of our friends were taken from us, 15 were injured, and everyone — absolutely everyone — in the Douglas community was forever altered. Everyone who was there understands. Everyone who has been touched by the cold grip of gun violence understands,” she said at the rally. “For us, long, tearful, chaotic hours in the scorching afternoon sun were spent not knowing. No one understood the extent of what had happened. No one could believe that there were bodies in that building waiting to be identified for over a day. No one knew that the people who were missing had stopped breathing long before any of us had even known that a code red had been called.” Afterward, she asked for 6 minutes and 20 seconds of silence to honor those students and faculty who were killed in the senseless attack.