Is Sofia Richie Getting Ready To Dump Scott? She’s Tired Of His ‘Obsession’ With Kourtney

Uh-oh! Is there trouble in paradise for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie? Looks like they’re on the outs, and HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details! Read on!

“Over the past couple of months Scott and Sofia seem to always be fighting,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “A lot of their fights stem from his ongoing obsession with Kourtney, but they also argue over the way he treats Sofia, which is pretty crappy most of the time. It’s like he’s totally checked out of the relationship, and barely makes any effort at all. Sofia was so crazy in love with Scott when they first got together, but thankfully—fingers crossed—she seems to be cooling on him, finally.”

As we previously reported, Scott and Kourtney split for good (finally!) back in 2015, after nine-years of dating, and three children together. Scott was quick to get back in the dating saddle, hooking up with a bevy of young beauties, and Kourtney was soon to follow his lead.

The 38-year-old surprised everyone when she went public with her own hot new romance, after meeting 24-year-old Younes Bendjima at Paris Fashion Week last October. But nobody was surprised more than the self-titled “Lord Disick”. As HollywoodLife reported, Scott is not happy about Kourtney’s hot new squeeze, despite his own relationship seemingly going strong. Or not, as the case may be. Looks like Scott may be back on the market again soon—get ready, you lucky ladies!