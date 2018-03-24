Channing Tatum Gets Caught In An ‘Avalanche’ At KCAs — Watch Him Get Covered In Snow

Channing Tatum once pretended to be Queen Elsa from ‘Frozen’ but the snow got the better of him at the Kids’ Choice Awards! Watch the crazy ‘avalanche’ that brought him down at KCA!

Well, that got out of hand pretty fast! Channing Tatum, Yara Shahidi, and Zendaya were promoting their new movie, Small Foot, at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards when he got trapped in an avalanche! You might be thinking — how did that happen? They were at an awards show in a studio somewhere in Los Angeles! Trust us; it happened. The three actors made it literally snow inside the theater while they talked about their epic new animated movie about a cool yeti named Small Foot. You know, like Big Foot? Channing interrupted their pitch to start a snowball fight!

One thing led to another after that. While Channing managed to escape a sliming (so far!) he got blasted with snow, instead! Their snowball fight totally, well, snowballed, and a gigantic pile of snow rained down on him from the sky! He was totally covered in a pile of snow, while Yara and Zendaya managed to escape without a flurry on them. It was so close. He was a good sport about the whole thing, though. It’s not every day that you get to take the stage at the Kids’ Choice Awards, after all. We kind of think that Yara and Zendaya put him in the avalanche on purpose! Watch Channing get totally owned below!