Camila Cabello Stuns At Kids’ Choice Awards In Black Top & Jeans

Camila Cabello looked Havana, hot, hot, hot at the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24! See her full outfit by clicking below!

Yassss, girl! Camila Cabello, 21, keeps getting better! The singer looked stunning at the KCA in Los Angeles, Calif. We loved her cute and casual look for the orange carpet at the Forum. She wore a black, off the shoulder top (bodysuit?) tucked into high-waisted blue jeans at the show. She won Favorite Breakout Artist and looked so pretty on stage. She rocked a loose braid by Marcus Francis, and her cool, cat eye makeup was done by Allan Avendaño. She looked so amazing and so happy to be there with her family! She was at the March For Our Lives rally earlier in the day!

Camila left her former girl group Fifth Harmony back in December of 2016, and it seems like that was the beginning of the end. The group posted a statement on March 19, 2018 that read in part, “After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors. We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

Camila has already achieved massive success as a solo artist, and we can’t wait to see what she does next!