Ariana Grande wasn’t going to miss this performance for the world. At the March For Our Lives, she took to the stage to sing her heart out, nailing ‘Be Alright’!

Ariana Grande’s heart was with each and every one of the thousands gathered for the March For Our Lives in Washington D.C. After marching along with the protestors during the March 24 event, the 24-year-old Ariana took to the stage to deliver a sincere performance of her song “Be Alright.” Wearing a March For Our Lives sweatshirt, Ariana brought down the house. The whole song culminated with Ariana sharing a huge group hug with the several teenage survivors of gun violence on stage and taking selfies with them. She shared an inspiring message at the end of her song saying, “Thank you guys so much. This is for these brilliant students today that are leading this march, and for everybody participating. Thank you so much for fighting for change and for love and safety and for our future. I love y’all so much. Thank you!” Watch her entire performance below!

The march, organized by the student survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, announced that they were going to have some major star power among the masses demanding gun control reform. “We’re gonna have four major independent women that are standing with us and walking beside us,” survivor-turned-activist David Hogg said, according to Teen Vogue, saying that Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato and Ariana would be in attendance. “They’re gonna be standing there with us and marching with us and they’re just some of the few people that are really coming out and stepping up with us.”

Ariana has been an outspoken proponent of gun control. Following the October 2017 massacre in Las Vegas, which left 58 dead and 851 injured, Ariana tweeted that he heart was “breaking” for Vegas. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this and call this what it is = terrorism.”

That is a subject that Ariana, sadly, is far too familiar with. It was after one of her concerts in May 2017 that Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb outside the Manchester Arena. Twenty-three people, including Salman, were killed and over 500 were injured. “When she found out fans of hers had died, she was so sad,” her manager, Scooter Braun recalled, per E! News. “I mean, she cried for days. There was nothing that could stop us. She felt every pain. Every face that they announced, every name—she wore it on her sleeve, like every bit of emotion, because that’s who she is.” Two weeks following the attack, Ariana returned to the stage for the One Love Manchester concert, raising more than $12 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.