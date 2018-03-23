Now, this is a story all about how Will Smith turned the Internet upside down. Fans were shook and couldn’t believe their ears when the ‘Bright’ star performed his theme from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’

Leave it to Jimmy Fallon, 43, to give ’90s kids all the nostalgia feels. “Would you want to perform some of the best sitcom theme songs of all time in one, live remix, right now?” he asked Will Smith, 49, during the March 22 episode of The Tonight Show. After kicking things off with the theme from The Golden Girls and The Jeffersons, the medley kicked into on Diff’rent Strokes, Good Times, Leave It To Beaver and more. Yet, when talking about epic sitcom theme songs, there’s one that jumps to everyone’s mind: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. When Questlove, 47, and The Roots played that recognizable beat, everyone at the Tonight Show wondered: would Will actually perform the song he made famous nearly three decades ago?

Oh, you better believe it. Though Will hasn’t released an album since 2005’s Lost And Found, he proved that he still has it. Every single audience member was up on their feet, basking in the 1990 extravaganza (the year Fresh Prince premiered, FYI. It went off the air 22 years ago, in 1996.) Fans online were into it too. “Straight up jumped off the couch and started singing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song and all the other theme songs of yester-years thanks @jimmyfallon for having Will Smith on,” one enthusiastic fan tweeted.

After all, the theme song has become one of the most iconic tunes in television history. Fun fact: DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince’s “Yo Home to Bel-Air,” the extended version of the theme song, was released in the Netherlands as a single in 1992.

Straight Up jumped off the couch and started singing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song and all the other theme songs of yester-years thanks @jimmyfallon for having Will Smith on I wanted to be like him in H.S. live an affluent lifestyle with an urban swag… The Man 4 sure! — Joe (Money) Haynes (@getatme1o1) March 23, 2018

Show opening songs are now a novelty… and what a trip down memory lane to watch Will Smith and @jimmyfallon do a medley of ringers ending with, of course, the theme song from Fresh Prince of Bel Air. A segment worth (re-)watching. #thetonightshow — Candice Best (@candicebest) March 23, 2018

While it’s been more than a decade since Will dropped a new album, he did release a new single in 2017. “Get Lit,” an EDM track, saw The Fresh Prince team up again with Jazzy Jeff. It didn’t really go over well, according to the Philly Voice, with critics calling it “obnoxious,” absurd and the song of “a man flailing needlessly against the riptide of time.” Perhaps if Will wants to win critics over, he should just drop a mixtape of theme song remixes?